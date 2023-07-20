How to Watch the Rays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to find success Kyle Gibson when he starts for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth-best in baseball with 146 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .451 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Rays' .258 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (526 total runs).
- The Rays are eighth in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.198).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Glasnow is looking to collect his third quality start of the year.
- Glasnow will try to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).
- So far he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Shawn Armstrong
|Cole Ragans
|7/16/2023
|Royals
|L 8-4
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Brady Singer
|7/17/2023
|Rangers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dane Dunning
|7/18/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Jon Gray
|7/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Gibson
|7/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Bradish
|7/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Braxton Garrett
