Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (60-39) and Baltimore Orioles (58-37) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on July 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (3-3) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (9-6) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Rays are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 54, or 67.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 27-7 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 64.9% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 526.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule