Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .276 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this season (59 of 94), with multiple hits 27 times (28.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 94), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35 games this season (37.2%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 94 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.282
|AVG
|.270
|.408
|OBP
|.352
|.491
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|27
|42/26
|K/BB
|53/22
|7
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (9-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.77), 49th in WHIP (1.348), and 54th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
