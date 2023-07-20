Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, July 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks while batting .277.

Raley has picked up a hit in 45 of 75 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 42.7% of his games this season (32 of 75), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .224 AVG .316 .321 OBP .383 .500 SLG .602 15 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 38/8 K/BB 41/9 6 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings