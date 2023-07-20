Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .275.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this year (33 of 77), with more than one RBI 11 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40.3% of his games this season (31 of 77), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|42
|.270
|AVG
|.278
|.294
|OBP
|.335
|.426
|SLG
|.536
|13
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|34
|33/4
|K/BB
|46/14
|7
|SB
|13
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (9-6) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.77 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 54th, 1.348 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7 K/9 ranks 54th.
