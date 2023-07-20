Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .223 with 11 doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Mejia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with two homers during his last games.
- In 56.8% of his games this year (25 of 44), Mejia has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (31.8%), Mejia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 40.9% of his games this year (18 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.197
|AVG
|.247
|.227
|OBP
|.280
|.366
|SLG
|.429
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|9
|23/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gibson (9-6) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.77 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 54th, 1.348 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.