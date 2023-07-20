The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .223 with 11 doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Mejia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with two homers during his last games.

In 56.8% of his games this year (25 of 44), Mejia has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (31.8%), Mejia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 40.9% of his games this year (18 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .197 AVG .247 .227 OBP .280 .366 SLG .429 8 XBH 8 2 HR 3 9 RBI 9 23/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

