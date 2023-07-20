Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After batting .226 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks while batting .208.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 33 of 60 games this year (55.0%), including nine multi-hit games (15.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.3% of his games this season, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (19 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.226
|AVG
|.193
|.333
|OBP
|.279
|.462
|SLG
|.360
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (9-6) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.77), 49th in WHIP (1.348), and 54th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.