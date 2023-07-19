After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jon Gray) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 97 hits and an OBP of .403 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 55 of 80 games this season (68.8%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (36.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 55.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .348 AVG .285 .427 OBP .376 .540 SLG .465 15 XBH 16 8 HR 5 23 RBI 20 29/21 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings