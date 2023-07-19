The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.080 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .203 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

In 49.3% of his games this year (36 of 73), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (9.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 73), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.0% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .183 AVG .220 .326 OBP .298 .266 SLG .433 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 19 35/22 K/BB 34/14 10 SB 10

Rangers Pitching Rankings