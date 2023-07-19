The Texas Rangers (57-39) aim to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays (60-38) on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, starting at 2:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-5) to the mound, while Zack Littell (0-1) will take the ball for the Rays.

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.45 ERA) vs Littell - TB (0-1, 6.05 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell (0-1) starts for the Rays, his third of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 14 games this season, he has put up a 6.05 ERA and averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .305 against him.

In five of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (6-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.45, a 2.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.141 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 31-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.45), 26th in WHIP (1.141), and 56th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

