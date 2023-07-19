Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (57-39) will be seeking a series sweep when they clash with the Tampa Bay Rays (60-38) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, July 19. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to upset.

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (0-1, 6.05 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.45 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 80 times and won 54, or 67.5%, of those games.

The Rays have a 54-26 record (winning 67.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win AL East -225 - 1st

