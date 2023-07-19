Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third-best in MLB play with 145 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .451 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rays have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.257).

Tampa Bay scores the third-most runs in baseball (525 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rays are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.71 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.196).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will look to Zack Littell (0-1) in his third start this season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Royals W 6-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Alec Marsh 7/15/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Shawn Armstrong Cole Ragans 7/16/2023 Royals L 8-4 Away Zach Eflin Brady Singer 7/17/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Away Shane McClanahan Dane Dunning 7/18/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers - Away Zack Littell Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Sandy Alcantara

