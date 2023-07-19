Wednesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (57-39) and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-38) clashing at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on July 19.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (6-5) for the Rangers and Zack Littell (0-1) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rays' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Rays have come away with four wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.4 runs per game (525 total).

The Rays have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.71.

Rays Schedule