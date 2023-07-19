Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .278 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (17.2%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.6% of his games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49.5% of his games this year (46 of 93), with two or more runs 12 times (12.9%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.282
|AVG
|.273
|.408
|OBP
|.355
|.491
|SLG
|.453
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|27
|42/26
|K/BB
|52/22
|7
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 105 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Gray (6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.45), 26th in WHIP (1.141), and 56th in K/9 (7.2).
