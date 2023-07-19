Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .279.
- Raley is batting .389 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 60.8% of his 74 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 74), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this year (35.1%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.2%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.224
|AVG
|.321
|.321
|OBP
|.388
|.500
|SLG
|.611
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|38/8
|K/BB
|39/9
|6
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 24th, 1.141 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
