The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .279.

Raley is batting .389 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 60.8% of his 74 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 74), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this year (35.1%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.2%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .224 AVG .321 .321 OBP .388 .500 SLG .611 15 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 38/8 K/BB 39/9 6 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings