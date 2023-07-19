Josh Lowe -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .278.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 64.5% of his games this year (49 of 76), with at least two hits 22 times (28.9%).

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 43.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season (31 of 76), with two or more runs seven times (9.2%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .270 AVG .284 .294 OBP .337 .426 SLG .547 13 XBH 18 3 HR 10 17 RBI 34 33/4 K/BB 45/13 7 SB 13

Rangers Pitching Rankings