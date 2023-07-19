Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jose Siri (batting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has six doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 14 walks while batting .217.
- In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 28.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.4% of his games this year, Siri has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.5% of his games this season (28 of 59), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.231
|AVG
|.200
|.288
|OBP
|.235
|.481
|SLG
|.568
|10
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|10
|20
|RBI
|19
|38/9
|K/BB
|38/5
|4
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.45), 26th in WHIP (1.141), and 56th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers.
