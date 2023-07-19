Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .257 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (45 of 83), with at least two hits 19 times (22.9%).
- He has homered in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (15 of 83), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has had an RBI in 33 games this season (39.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 83 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.250
|AVG
|.264
|.351
|OBP
|.372
|.508
|SLG
|.486
|14
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|23
|27/17
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 105 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Rangers will send Gray (6-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 24th, 1.141 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 56th.
