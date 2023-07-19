Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .225 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 55.9% of his 59 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (16 of 59), with two or more RBI four times (6.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (39.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.250
|AVG
|.198
|.278
|OBP
|.218
|.442
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|27/4
|K/BB
|27/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 105 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.45), 26th in WHIP (1.141), and 56th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
