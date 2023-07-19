On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .225 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 55.9% of his 59 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (16 of 59), with two or more RBI four times (6.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (39.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .250 AVG .198 .278 OBP .218 .442 SLG .333 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 27/4 K/BB 27/3 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings