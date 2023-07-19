Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .207.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 32 of 59 games this season (54.2%), including multiple hits nine times (15.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Lowe has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (17 of 59), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 19 of 59 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 30
.226 AVG .191
.333 OBP .280
.462 SLG .364
10 XBH 10
6 HR 4
21 RBI 12
39/15 K/BB 29/14
3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (105 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 24th, 1.141 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
