Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Rays vs Rangers
|Rays vs Rangers Odds
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .207.
- Lowe has had a hit in 32 of 59 games this season (54.2%), including multiple hits nine times (15.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (17 of 59), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 59 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.226
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.280
|.462
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 24th, 1.141 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.