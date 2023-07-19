Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .207.

Lowe has had a hit in 32 of 59 games this season (54.2%), including multiple hits nine times (15.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (17 of 59), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 of 59 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .226 AVG .191 .333 OBP .280 .462 SLG .364 10 XBH 10 6 HR 4 21 RBI 12 39/15 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings