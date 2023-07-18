Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .452 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 38th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Franco has recorded a hit in 62 of 90 games this season (68.9%), including 28 multi-hit games (31.1%).
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (12.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Franco has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this year (31 of 90), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.286
|AVG
|.263
|.348
|OBP
|.332
|.508
|SLG
|.389
|24
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|28/17
|K/BB
|26/17
|14
|SB
|14
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks seventh, 1.020 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
