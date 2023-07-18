Rays vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 18
The Texas Rangers (56-39) carry a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) versus the Rays and Taj Bradley (5-5).
Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-5, 5.28 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley
- Bradley (5-5) takes the mound first for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.28 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.
- Bradley has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Bradley has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this matchup.
- In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Taj Bradley vs. Rangers
- He will face a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 554 total runs scored while batting .274 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .461 slugging percentage (second in MLB play) and has hit a total of 130 home runs (sixth in the league).
- Bradley has a 9.82 ERA and a 2.182 WHIP against the Rangers this season in 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .267 batting average over one appearance.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- Eovaldi (10-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.83 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 18 games.
- He has 10 quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
- The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.020), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Nathan Eovaldi vs. Rays
- The Rays have scored 522 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .258 for the campaign with 143 home runs, fourth in the league.
- The Rays have gone 7-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
