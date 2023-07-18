Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Wander Franco and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashing .275/.340/.452 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI (97 total hits).

He's slashing .322/.406/.512 so far this season.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Braves Jul. 9 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 vs. Braves Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks seventh, 1.020 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 6 5.1 5 4 4 3 4 vs. Astros Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 5 4 at Yankees Jun. 25 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at White Sox Jun. 20 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 108 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.343/.442 so far this season.

Semien has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 96 hits with 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 37 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .264/.332/.519 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

