Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (56-39) will square off with Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 18. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Rays have +115 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Taj Bradley - TB (5-5, 5.28 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 37 (59.7%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 29-20 (winning 59.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rangers went 5-4 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have won in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Luke Raley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win AL East -225 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.