Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will aim to out-hit Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 143 home runs.

Fueled by 329 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays rank eighth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Tampa Bay has scored 522 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.69 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Rays have a combined 1.193 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (5-5) will take the mound for the Rays, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In 13 starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Braves W 10-4 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/15/2023 Royals W 6-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Alec Marsh 7/15/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Shawn Armstrong Cole Ragans 7/16/2023 Royals L 8-4 Away Zach Eflin Brady Singer 7/17/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Away Shane McClanahan Dane Dunning 7/18/2023 Rangers - Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tyler Glasnow Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.