Tuesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (56-39) squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) at 8:05 PM ET (on July 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) versus the Rays and Taj Bradley (5-5).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rays' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

The Rays have come away with four wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Tampa Bay has come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (522 total).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.69 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule