Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280.

Raley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.

Raley has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.7%).

He has homered in 17.8% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has an RBI in 26 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (43.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .224 AVG .323 .321 OBP .392 .500 SLG .622 15 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 38/8 K/BB 38/9 6 SB 5

