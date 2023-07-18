Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has six doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 14 walks while batting .217.
- In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (28.8%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 42.4% of his games this season (25 of 59), with two or more RBI 11 times (18.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.231
|AVG
|.200
|.288
|OBP
|.235
|.481
|SLG
|.568
|10
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|10
|20
|RBI
|19
|38/9
|K/BB
|38/5
|4
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.020), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.