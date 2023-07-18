Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .633 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .260 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
  • He ranks 69th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
  • Paredes has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 82 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.2% of them.
  • He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 82), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.2% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 33 games this year (40.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 40
.250 AVG .270
.351 OBP .375
.508 SLG .496
14 XBH 17
10 HR 7
34 RBI 23
27/17 K/BB 30/16
1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks seventh, 1.020 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th.
