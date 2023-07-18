Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .633 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .260 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 82 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.2% of them.

He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 82), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.2% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (40.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .250 AVG .270 .351 OBP .375 .508 SLG .496 14 XBH 17 10 HR 7 34 RBI 23 27/17 K/BB 30/16 1 SB 0

