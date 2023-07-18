Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks while batting .290.

In 62.3% of his 69 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 69), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this year (36.2%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year (29 of 69), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .289 AVG .291 .343 OBP .316 .563 SLG .336 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 12 33/10 K/BB 20/5 3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings