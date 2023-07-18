On Tuesday, Francisco Mejia (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .222 with 10 doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Mejia has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this season (24 of 43), with multiple hits six times (14.0%).

In 11.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Mejia has driven in a run in 13 games this season (30.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .197 AVG .247 .227 OBP .282 .366 SLG .425 8 XBH 7 2 HR 3 9 RBI 8 23/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

