Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .225 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.1% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .250 AVG .198 .278 OBP .218 .442 SLG .333 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 27/4 K/BB 27/3 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings