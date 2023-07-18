The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .206 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.

In 31 of 58 games this year (53.4%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.5%).

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 16 games this year (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this year (18 of 58), with two or more runs six times (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .226 AVG .189 .333 OBP .281 .462 SLG .340 10 XBH 9 6 HR 3 21 RBI 11 39/15 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings