Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .206 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- In 31 of 58 games this year (53.4%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.5%).
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 16 games this year (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this year (18 of 58), with two or more runs six times (10.3%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.226
|AVG
|.189
|.333
|OBP
|.281
|.462
|SLG
|.340
|10
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|39/15
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Rangers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks seventh, 1.020 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th.
