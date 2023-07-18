The Minnesota Lynx (9-11) hit the road to square off against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (11-8) at Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, July 18. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Atlanta enters this matchup following an 85-75 win against Seattle. The Dream's leading scorer was Allisha Gray, who ended the game with 19 points and six rebounds. Minnesota lost to Dallas 107-67 in their last game. Napheesa Collier (11 PTS, 41.7 FG%) ended the game as Minnesota's top scorer.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-225 to win)

Dream (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+180 to win)

Lynx (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-5.5)

Dream (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX

Dream Season Stats

Because of the Dream's defensive struggles this season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 86.4 points allowed per game, they've had to lean on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league putting 86.6 points per game.

Atlanta ranks third-worst in the WNBA with 35.8 rebounds allowed per game, but it has helped combat that by ranking second-best in the league averaging 37.2 rebounds per contest.

The Dream rank sixth in the WNBA with 19.1 assists per contest.

Atlanta is averaging 14.6 turnovers per game (second-worst in WNBA), and it is forcing 13.2 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked).

The Dream are making 6.7 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league). They own a 35.7% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Atlanta ranks sixth in the WNBA with 7.4 threes allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with a 32.9% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream have been better offensively at home, where they average 87.6 points per game, compared to on the road, where they record 85.8 per game. Defensively, they are worse when playing at home, where they surrender 88.9 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let their opponents to score 84.1 per game.

Atlanta rebounds better on the road than at home (37.7 RPG on the road, 36.7 RPG at home), and it allows its opponents to grab more boards in home games than in road games (36.7 at home, 35.1 on the road).

The Dream average 17.7 assists per home contest, 2.6 less than their road game average in 2023 (20.3). In the 2023 WNBA season, Atlanta is turning the ball over more in home games (15.2 per game) than away (14), and is forcing more turnovers at home (13.2 per game) compared to on the road (13.1).

The Dream hit 0.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (6.6). They also shoot a better percentage at home (38.5% in home games compared to 33.3% on the road).

This year, Atlanta is averaging 8.1 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 6.7 on the road (conceding 35.3% shooting from distance in home games compared to 30.6% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.

The Dream have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 11-6-0.

As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, Atlanta has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dream's implied win probability is 69.2%.

