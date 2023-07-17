Yandy Diaz is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI against the Braves.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 96 hits and an OBP of .408, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .474 with one homer.
  • Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (54 of 78), with more than one hit 29 times (37.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 43 games this year (55.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 35
.348 AVG .294
.427 OBP .385
.540 SLG .485
15 XBH 16
8 HR 5
23 RBI 20
29/21 K/BB 25/18
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rangers will send Dunning (8-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
