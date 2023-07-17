Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI against the Braves.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Rays vs Rangers
|Rays vs Rangers Odds
|Rays vs Rangers Prediction
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 96 hits and an OBP of .408, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .474 with one homer.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (54 of 78), with more than one hit 29 times (37.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (55.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|35
|.348
|AVG
|.294
|.427
|OBP
|.385
|.540
|SLG
|.485
|15
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|29/21
|K/BB
|25/18
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will send Dunning (8-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.