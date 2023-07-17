On Monday, Wander Franco (hitting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 69.7% of his 89 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (31 of 89), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (43.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.4%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 41 .286 AVG .268 .348 OBP .333 .508 SLG .396 24 XBH 13 8 HR 3 29 RBI 16 28/17 K/BB 26/16 14 SB 14

Rangers Pitching Rankings