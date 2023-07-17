Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Wander Franco (hitting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .456 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 69.7% of his 89 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (31 of 89), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (43.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.4%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|41
|.286
|AVG
|.268
|.348
|OBP
|.333
|.508
|SLG
|.396
|24
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|28/17
|K/BB
|26/16
|14
|SB
|14
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.93, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
