Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Monday, Taylor Walls (batting .148 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .206 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 36 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Walls has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this season (19 of 72), with two or more RBI four times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (41.7%), including nine multi-run games (12.5%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.183
|AVG
|.226
|.326
|OBP
|.304
|.266
|SLG
|.444
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|19
|35/22
|K/BB
|32/14
|10
|SB
|10
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (8-2) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, July 9, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.93, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
