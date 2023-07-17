Two division leaders battle when the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (60-36) visit the AL East-leading Texas Rangers (55-39) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (11-1) versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning (8-2).

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.93 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays will hand the ball to McClanahan (11-1) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 1, when he threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.53, a 2.66 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.167 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

In 17 starts this season, McClanahan has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Shane McClanahan vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 551 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They have 907 hits, first in baseball, with 129 home runs (sixth in the league).

The Rangers have gone 4-for-25 with a double, a home run and three RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, July 9, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.93 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.

Dunning heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Dunning is trying for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 innings per start.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

