Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Rangers on July 17, 2023
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He's slashing .278/.341/.456 on the season.
- Franco has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double and four walks.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 48 walks and 59 RBI (91 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .277/.385/.463 on the season.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Semien Stats
- Semien has collected 107 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .272/.342/.443 slash line so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 37 walks and 80 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .267/.335/.525 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
