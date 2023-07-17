Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (60-36) and Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (55-39) will clash in the series opener on Monday, July 17 at Globe Life Field. The matchup will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (+105). The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.93 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 54, or 68.4%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 51-19 (winning 72.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 3-4 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 14 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Rangers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Wander Franco 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Luke Raley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -225 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.