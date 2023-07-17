Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third-best in baseball with 142 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is third in baseball, slugging .453.

The Rays' .259 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (520 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rays rank seventh in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.197).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, July 1, the left-hander threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

McClanahan is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in a game 14 times this season heading into this outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Braves L 6-1 Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves W 10-4 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/15/2023 Royals W 6-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Alec Marsh 7/15/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Shawn Armstrong Cole Ragans 7/16/2023 Royals L 8-4 Away Zach Eflin Brady Singer 7/17/2023 Rangers - Away Shane McClanahan Dane Dunning 7/18/2023 Rangers - Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tyler Glasnow Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane McClanahan -

