The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks while batting .277.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.6% of those games.

In 16.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 36.3% of his games this season (33 of 91), with more than one RBI 13 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this season (49.5%), including 12 games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .282 AVG .273 .408 OBP .360 .491 SLG .436 15 XBH 12 9 HR 7 34 RBI 25 42/26 K/BB 52/22 7 SB 3

