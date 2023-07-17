After batting .273 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .279 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

In 59.7% of his games this season (43 of 72), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 72), and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has an RBI in 26 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (44.4%), including 12 multi-run games (16.7%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .224 AVG .323 .321 OBP .388 .500 SLG .629 15 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 38/8 K/BB 37/9 6 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings