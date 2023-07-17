Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .273 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .279 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 59.7% of his games this season (43 of 72), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 72), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has an RBI in 26 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (44.4%), including 12 multi-run games (16.7%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.224
|AVG
|.323
|.321
|OBP
|.388
|.500
|SLG
|.629
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|38/8
|K/BB
|37/9
|6
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Dunning (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.93 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
