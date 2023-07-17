Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Francisco Mejia (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Royals.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .222 with 10 doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- In 55.8% of his 43 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Mejia has driven in a run in 13 games this season (30.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.197
|AVG
|.247
|.227
|OBP
|.282
|.366
|SLG
|.425
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|23/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (8-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 2.93 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
