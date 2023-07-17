On Monday, Christian Bethancourt (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .228 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (17.2%).

He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.6% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .250 AVG .204 .278 OBP .224 .442 SLG .344 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 27/4 K/BB 27/3 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings