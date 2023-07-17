The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the moment have the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +15000.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.

Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in ), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

The Buccaneers had a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last year.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

Also, Mayfield rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, hauling in 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.

On defense last year, Devin White helped lead the charge with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6600 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2000 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +10000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

