Brandon Lowe -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .209 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Lowe has had a hit in 31 of 57 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).

He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 57), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this year (16 of 57), with two or more RBI 11 times (19.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 of 57 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .226 AVG .194 .333 OBP .288 .462 SLG .350 10 XBH 9 6 HR 3 21 RBI 11 39/15 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings