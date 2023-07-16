The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Franco has had a hit in 61 of 88 games this season (69.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (31.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 of 88 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 40 .286 AVG .269 .348 OBP .335 .508 SLG .400 24 XBH 13 8 HR 3 29 RBI 16 28/17 K/BB 25/16 14 SB 14

