On Sunday, Taylor Walls (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .206 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

In 36 of 72 games this season (50.0%) Walls has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.7%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 72), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has had an RBI in 19 games this year (26.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.7% of his games this season (30 of 72), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .183 AVG .226 .326 OBP .304 .266 SLG .444 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 19 35/22 K/BB 32/14 10 SB 10

