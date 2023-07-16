How to Watch the Rays vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays play Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 140 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks third in baseball, slugging .454.
- The Rays have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.259).
- Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (516 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Rays' .331 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.195).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (10-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Eflin is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the season.
- Eflin is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Braves
|L 2-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Charlie Morton
|7/8/2023
|Braves
|L 6-1
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Spencer Strider
|7/9/2023
|Braves
|W 10-4
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Elder
|7/15/2023
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Alec Marsh
|7/15/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Shawn Armstrong
|Cole Ragans
|7/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jordan Lyles
|7/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|-
|7/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|-
|7/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jon Gray
|7/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Gibson
|7/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Bradish
